WWE Releases Full Target: NXT Takeover Special Online
May 30, 2019 | Posted by
– The full Target: NXT Takeover special from yesterday is online, previewing this weekend’s NXT Takeover: XXV. You can see the full 25 minute video below. The special aired on Wednesday before NXT and gave a look at the big matches for this weekend’s big NXT event.
The Takeover show takes place on Saturday from Hartford, Connecticut and airs live on WWE Network.
