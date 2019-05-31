wrestling / News

WWE Releases Full Target: NXT Takeover Special Online

May 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover XXV

– The full Target: NXT Takeover special from yesterday is online, previewing this weekend’s NXT Takeover: XXV. You can see the full 25 minute video below. The special aired on Wednesday before NXT and gave a look at the big matches for this weekend’s big NXT event.

The Takeover show takes place on Saturday from Hartford, Connecticut and airs live on WWE Network.

NXT Takeover XXV, Jeremy Thomas

