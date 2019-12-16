wrestling / News
WWE Releases Full TLC Kickoff Show, Highlights From PPV
December 16, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released the full kickoff show for TLC on YouTube, along with highlights from the main show. You can see the videos below. WWE does not release full matches for WWE Network PPVs on YouTube as they do with Raw and Smackdown, but you can check out the opening video for the PPV as well as clips from the various matches:
