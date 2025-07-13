– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg lost his retirement match to Gunther last night at Saturday Night’s Main Event. As noted, the live broadcast ended less than a minute into Goldberg’s post-match retirement speech. The full video of Goldberg’s speech has now been released by WWE, which you can view below. Below are some highlights from his speech (via F4WOnline.com):

Goldberg on his fans in Atlanta: “Every time I step in this ring, it’s with every one of you with me. All these kids, it’s the reason why I did what I did. I grew up wanting to be a professional football player. I was lucky enough to play at the University of Georgia. Go Dogs! I was lucky enough to play for the Atlanta Falcons. And I was lucky enough to beat Hogan in front of 45,000 of y’all. I’ve never thought about this moment because I never thought it would come. But I couldn’t have done it without you. Each and every one of you.”

On treating people with respect: “Treat everybody with respect. Treat everybody the way you want to be treated. Black, green, purple, Christian, Jewish, I don’t give a damn. You treat every single human being with respect. And if I did anything in my career, I honored that. And I try to pass that down. And every single human being in this ring is of the same character. Because if I let them stay in the ring with me, that’s who they are.”

On his late father-in-law: “And this goes out to my father-in-law who passed away last week. This goes out to all the flood victims 30 miles from our house in Texas, North Carolina, everywhere where people have been negatively affected. And the one thing that I’ve learned is that you’re never too good to lend a helping hand. And again, treat everybody with respect. This can be a really crappy world if you let it. But if you stand up and you put your damn foot down and you lead by example, then it’s going to be one hell of a ride. And I want every one of you to take that ride with me.”

This brings an end to Goldberg’s near thirty-year career in the squared circle. Gunther defeated Goldberg via submission in the main event of last night’s event to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Title. Goldberg nearly scored a shocking win after hitting Gunther with a spear and Jackhammer, but Gunther managed to kick out just in the nick of time. He then applied the Sleeper Hold on Goldberg for the win.