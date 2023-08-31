wrestling / News

WWE Releases Hype Videos For WWE Payback Matches

August 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Payback WHT Image Credit; WWE

WWE has released a couple of new hype videos for WWE Payback. You can see the promotional videos below for Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

