wrestling / News
WWE Releases Hype Videos For WWE Payback Matches
August 30, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has released a couple of new hype videos for WWE Payback. You can see the promotional videos below for Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
More Trending Stories
- Bianca Belair Reportedly Off TV For Now After Injury Angle on WWE Smackdown
- Logan Paul Doubles His Bet To Conor McGregor Regarding Fight With Dillon Danis
- Mark Henry Weighs In On CM Punk & Jack Perry Incident, Realities Of Backstage Politics
- Tony Khan Reportedly Letting AEW Roster Members Skip Dynamite For Bray Wyatt Services