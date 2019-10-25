wrestling / News
WWE Releases Infographic Friday’s TV Schedule
October 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Friday is going to be a confusing day for watching Smackdown, so WWE has provided an easy-to-follow infographic. You can see the image below that was emailed to 411 from WWE, which lays out when and where you can watch Smackdown and the special episode of WWE Backstage throughout the weekend.
The schedule is as follows:
FRIDAY
* 8 PM ET: Smackdown (Live on FOX Sports 1)
* 10 PM ET: WWE Backstage (FOX Sports 1)
* 11 PM ET: Smackdown Replay (Live on FOX Sports 1)
SUNDAY
* One Hour Smackdown Encore (Time dependant on local listing)
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Ryback’s WWE Run Being Disappointing, Early Concerns About The Miz
- Kevin Nash Criticizes Segment From AEW Dynamite, Says He Won’t Be Watching Anymore
- Savio Vega Says WWE Has Reached Out to Carlito, WWE & AEW Should ‘Do Some Old-Timer Stuff’
- Eric Bischoff Reveals DDP Initiated Contact With Him on Scott Hall Joining WCW, Discusses Hulk Hogan’s Concerns on Bringing in Hall and Nash