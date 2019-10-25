wrestling / News

WWE Releases Infographic Friday’s TV Schedule

October 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown Logo 2019

– Friday is going to be a confusing day for watching Smackdown, so WWE has provided an easy-to-follow infographic. You can see the image below that was emailed to 411 from WWE, which lays out when and where you can watch Smackdown and the special episode of WWE Backstage throughout the weekend.

The schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

* 8 PM ET: Smackdown (Live on FOX Sports 1)
* 10 PM ET: WWE Backstage (FOX Sports 1)
* 11 PM ET: Smackdown Replay (Live on FOX Sports 1)

SUNDAY

* One Hour Smackdown Encore (Time dependant on local listing)

