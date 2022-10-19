WWE Releases Kane Signature Series Replica Title

– Some special merchandise was revealed on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump commemorating the 25th anniversary of Kane’s WWE debut. The Bump crew revealed to Kane, who appeared on today’s show, a special Kane Signature Series Championship Replica Title Belt that’s now available on WWEShop.com. You can check out a clip of Kane seeing the new replica title below.

The replica title is currently priced at $499.99. Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021 inductees.