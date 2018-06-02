WWE Releases Mae Young Classic Competitor Zeda

Squared Circle Sirens reports that WWE has released Zeda (Julia Ho) from her developmental contract. Zeda received a tryout in September 2016 and went to WWE in January 2017. She made her NXT debut on May 13 in a battle royal to decide a number one contender for the NXT Women’s title shot. She was also in the Mae Young Classic, where she lost in the first round to Shayna Baszler. She trained at Santino Brothers Academy in Florida.