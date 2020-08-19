wrestling / News

WWE Releases Mandy Rose ‘God’s Greatest Soccer Mom’ T-Shirt

August 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mandy Rose Heavy Machinery Smackdown, Bayley, WWE

WWE Shop has a new t-shirt available for Mandy Rose showcasing her new look that says, “God’s Greatest Soccer Mom.” So, it appears WWE is running with that nickname for her at the moment. You can check out a photo of the new Mandy Rose shirt below.

WWE also released a photo gallery showcasing Mandy’s new hairstyle and look, which you can see HERE.

