WWE Releases Mandy Rose ‘God’s Greatest Soccer Mom’ T-Shirt
August 19, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Shop has a new t-shirt available for Mandy Rose showcasing her new look that says, “God’s Greatest Soccer Mom.” So, it appears WWE is running with that nickname for her at the moment. You can check out a photo of the new Mandy Rose shirt below.
WWE also released a photo gallery showcasing Mandy’s new hairstyle and look, which you can see HERE.
#GreatestSoccerMom All New @WWE_MandyRose tee available now at #WWEShop! #WWE https://t.co/MesOnGgX36 pic.twitter.com/SkscWXMvUt
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) August 18, 2020
.@WWE_MandyRose is sporting a whole new look, and she's putting those locks on the line when she battles @SonyaDevilleWWE in a Hair vs. Hair Match THIS SUNDAY at #SummerSlam! https://t.co/pFvLOPLByV
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020
