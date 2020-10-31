WWE Releases Medical Update on Daniel Bryan Following Jey Uso Attack

– As previously reported, Jey Uso aligned with the dark side last night on SmackDown, joining with Roman Reigns after beating Daniel Bryan in the main. After the match, Jey Uso attacked Bryan, putting him through the announce table with an Uso Splash. WWE released an in-storyline medical update today on Daniel Bryan, which you can see below.

After the show went off the air, the attack continued, and Uso flipped over Bryan after the former world champion was loaded onto a stretcher. Uso then dragged Bryan into the ring and hit him with another Uso Splash. According to WWE, Bryan was diagnosed with a bruised kidney, and multiple sprains and contusions.