WWE Releases Medical Update on Daniel Bryan Following Jey Uso Attack
– As previously reported, Jey Uso aligned with the dark side last night on SmackDown, joining with Roman Reigns after beating Daniel Bryan in the main. After the match, Jey Uso attacked Bryan, putting him through the announce table with an Uso Splash. WWE released an in-storyline medical update today on Daniel Bryan, which you can see below.
After the show went off the air, the attack continued, and Uso flipped over Bryan after the former world champion was loaded onto a stretcher. Uso then dragged Bryan into the ring and hit him with another Uso Splash. According to WWE, Bryan was diagnosed with a bruised kidney, and multiple sprains and contusions.
Injury update on Daniel Bryan following brutal attack by Jey Uso
Following his match with Jey Uso on Friday Night SmackDown, Daniel Bryan was evaluated in the WWE trainer’s room, complaining of back and lower abdominal pain.
WWE Medical recommended Bryan be transported to a local medical facility where multiple imaging tests were performed and revealed a bruised kidney and multiple strains and contusions throughout his thoracic and lumbar spine.
Bryan was released from the facility last night and is now convalescing at home.
