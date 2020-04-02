WWE Releases Medical Update on Elias, Status ‘Uncertain’ for WrestleMania

– WWE.com has released a “medical update” on Elias following his attack at the hands of King Corbin last Friday on Smackdown. According to the announcement, Elias’ status is still uncertain for WrestleMania 36. You can see the full announcement below:

Elias’ status remains uncertain heading into WrestleMania Elias’ status remains uncertain for his WrestleMania match against King Corbin after last Friday’s brutal fall on SmackDown. As Elias performed from the perch of the WWE Performance Center, Corbin viciously blindsided him and kicked the songbird from the railing, resulting in a brutal fall. Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms as the story develops heading into The Show of Shows.

The WWE Superstar was previously scheduled to face King Corbin in a one-on-one match at this weekend’s event. After the attack, he vowed that he would face King Corbin at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 36 will be a two-day event this year. It’s slated for Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 6. This year’s event was already taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and multiple other locations. The show will be available on FITE TV, the FOX Sports App and the WWE Network.