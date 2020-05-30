WWE Releases a Medical Update on Elias

– WWE has released a storyline update on Elias after he was injured in a hit-and-run attack on last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can read the full announcement below.

Initially, it appeared that Jeff Hardy was responsible, after police investigated his rental car and found a bottle of liquor inside. Hardy was “arrested” and latest released after passing his sobriety tests. According to WWE’s storyline update, Elias is dealing with “broken ribs and a torn pectoral muscle:”