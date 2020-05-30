wrestling / News
WWE Releases a Medical Update on Elias
– WWE has released a storyline update on Elias after he was injured in a hit-and-run attack on last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can read the full announcement below.
Initially, it appeared that Jeff Hardy was responsible, after police investigated his rental car and found a bottle of liquor inside. Hardy was “arrested” and latest released after passing his sobriety tests. According to WWE’s storyline update, Elias is dealing with “broken ribs and a torn pectoral muscle:”
Update on Elias’ status following hit-and-run attack
WWE Digital has learned that Elias is in the hospital and has suffered broken ribs and a torn pectoral muscle after last night’s hit-and-run attack.
After initially being apprehended, WWE Digital reported last night that Jeff Hardy was released from custody by the Orlando police after successfully passing the required sobriety tests. Hardy was absolved of the charges of public intoxication, driving under the influence, and the hit-and-run on Elias earlier tonight.
Stay tuned to WWE social and digital platforms as the situation continues to develop.
