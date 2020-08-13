WWE Releases Medical Update on Keith Lee Following NXT (Video)

– WWE.com has an update on Keith Lee following the fireball attack by Karrion Kross and Scarlett on last night’s episode of NXT. You can read the official update on the NXT champ and view the footage of Lee getting checked out after the attack below:

Update on Keith Lee following fireball attack WWE.com has learned that NXT Champion Keith Lee left a local medical facility following Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s sadistic fireball attack on NXT Wednesday night. . While specifics aren’t known at the time, the NXT Universe can check out the NXT Injury Report later today on all of WWE’s digital platforms for a full update on Lee.

The NXT champion is scheduled to face Kross at NXT TakeOver XXX, where he will defend his title. NXT TakeOver XXX will air live on the WWE Network on Saturday, August 22.