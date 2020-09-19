wrestling / News

WWE Releases Medical Update on Sasha Banks Following Latest Bayley Attack

September 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released an update on Sasha Banks following another attack by Bayley last night during SmackDown. According to the in-storyline update, Banks didn’t sustain any further injures. You can read the statement below:

UPDATE: @SashaBanksWWE was shaken up in last night’s attack by @itsBayleyWWE, but no further injuries were sustained. Stay tuned to WWE digital and social as the story continues to develop.

