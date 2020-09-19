wrestling / News
WWE Releases Medical Update on Sasha Banks Following Latest Bayley Attack
September 19, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released an update on Sasha Banks following another attack by Bayley last night during SmackDown. According to the in-storyline update, Banks didn’t sustain any further injures. You can read the statement below:
UPDATE: @SashaBanksWWE was shaken up in last night’s attack by @itsBayleyWWE, but no further injuries were sustained. Stay tuned to WWE digital and social as the story continues to develop.
UPDATE: @SashaBanksWWE was shaken up in last night's attack by @itsBayleyWWE, but no further injuries were sustained.
Stay tuned to WWE digital and social as the story continues to develop. pic.twitter.com/zfqO4cttTR
— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2020
