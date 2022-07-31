WWE Releases New Clash at the Castle Poster Featuring Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre

– WWE has released a new official poster for next month’s Clash at the Castle event, featuring WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and No. 1 contender Drew McIntyre. You can check out the poster image below.

Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a Donnybrook Match on SmackDown last week to earn a title shot against Roman Reigns. Reigns retained his title at last night’s SummerSlam 2022, beating Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match to also set up the title bout.

WWE Clash at the Castle is scheduled for September 3. It will be held at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. This will be the first WWE stadium show in the UK since SummerSlam 1992 held at Wembley Stadium 30 years ago.