wrestling / News
WWE Releases New Clash at the Castle Poster Featuring Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre
– WWE has released a new official poster for next month’s Clash at the Castle event, featuring WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and No. 1 contender Drew McIntyre. You can check out the poster image below.
Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a Donnybrook Match on SmackDown last week to earn a title shot against Roman Reigns. Reigns retained his title at last night’s SummerSlam 2022, beating Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match to also set up the title bout.
WWE Clash at the Castle is scheduled for September 3. It will be held at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. This will be the first WWE stadium show in the UK since SummerSlam 1992 held at Wembley Stadium 30 years ago.
🏴⚔️ Samstag, 3. September, 19 Uhr! @DMcIntyreWWE fordert Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns bei WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, heraus! 🔥 #WWECastle #WWE #RomanReigns #DrewMcIntyre @HeymanHustle @principalitysta @visitwales @VisitCardiff pic.twitter.com/wJeyMqfUXH
— WWE Deutschland (@WWEDeutschland) July 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Liv Morgan On Best Part Of Her SmackDown Women’s Title Reign, Giving Other WWE Superstars Hope
- Theory On Criticism Of Him Not Earning His Push In WWE, Not Wanting To Be Next John Cena
- Io Shirai Officially Gets New Name In WWE, Notes On Returns Of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Io
- Triple H Discusses His Vision for WWE Creative, If Paul Heyman Will Have Creative Role