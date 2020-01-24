WWE News: WWE Releases New Eco-Friendly Daniel Bryan Shirt, Lineup For Next NXT UK, All Royal Rumble Winners From Last Decade

– WWE has announced they are selling a new eco-friendly shirt for Daniel Bryan in WWE Shop, which is made from organic cotton.

The announcement reads: “Show your support for Daniel Bryan & help the Earth with this Eco-Friendly T-Shirt! It may look like any regular tee, but it’s actually made from organic cotton and recycled poly rPET blend that makes the fabric more durable and heavyweight. Each shirt saves at least 4 plastic bottles from ending up in a landfill, or worse. Helping to clean our planet will make YOU The Planet’s Champion. Say YES to this Eco-Friendly T-Shirt!”

– Next week’s NXT UK features Imperium’s Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Flash Morgan Webster, Mark Andrews and a mystery partner. There will also be a promo from Eddie Dennis and The Hunt vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Yo @MandrewsJunior, we need a third man 🤔. https://t.co/FsWLBWiz0L — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) January 23, 2020

– WWE has released a new edition of Supercut featuring every Royal Rumble winner from the past decade.