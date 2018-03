WWE has released a new piece of key art for WrestleMania 34. You can check it out below. The piece features several of the talent already announced for the show including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Kurt Angle, John Cena and others.

WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th from New Orleans and airs live on WWE Network.