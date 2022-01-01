wrestling / News
WWE Releases Opening Video For Tonight’s Day 1 PPV
January 1, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has released the opening video for tonight’s Day 1 PPV event, which happens at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. 411 will have live coverage of the event. Here’s the lineup:
* WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley
* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day
* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan
* RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits
* Edge vs. The Miz
* Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
* Kickoff Show Match: Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland
