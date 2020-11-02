WWE Releases Signature Series Title Celebrating The Undertaker’s Career

WWE is celebrating the 30-year career of The Undertaker with a special ’30 Days of the Deadman series’ on the WWE Network. And in the build to his appearance at Survivor Series, the company has released a replica belt to commemorate his legendary journey in wrestling.

The new Signature Series Championship features the popular Winged Eagle version of the title and costs $499.99 on WWE Shop. The company has also released 100 deluxe editions of the title, which cost $999.99 and include a urn box for the title.

Here’s the full release from WWE:

For three decades, The Undertaker has loomed over the WWE landscape like a menacing shadow, spelling out doom for those who dare cross him. Imbued with seemingly mystical abilities and preternatural in-ring skill, The Deadman is a WWE great in a class by himself, and no list of Legends would be complete without him. WWE Shop is celebrating this unrivaled 30-year career with the latest release in the WWE Signature Series Championship Title Collection. At Survivor Series 1991, Undertaker stunned the WWE Universe when he Tombstoned the immortal Hulk Hogan onto a steel chair, pinning him to capture his first-ever WWE Championship. Every aspect of the Undertaker Signature Series Championship Replica Title has been designed to evoke the essence of The Deadman. The title plates are from the Winged Eagle version of the title that he took home on that unforgettable night, only silver and purple rather than gold and blue. The simulated leather strap is crafted into an ornate gothic shape found on no other replica title and printed all over with heraldic flourishes and Undertaker’s iconic symbol. And the side plates feature the Undertaker 30 logo. This championship is also available in a limited edition Deluxe version of only 100 individually numbered titles that features a genuine leather strap and comes in an urn-shaped carrying case. The WWE Signature Series Championship Title Collection celebrates the amazing careers of your favorite WWE Legends and Hall of Famers. Available exclusively at WWEShop.com, each title is meticulously crafted and designed to pay homage to each Superstar and their unique personalities. Past titles have celebrated the careers of Triple H, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and other WWE greats.

You can view photos of the title on WWE Shop’s official Twitter account.