wrestling / News
WWE Releases Statement on Braun Strowman Tossing Kevin Owens & Porta-Potty Off Stage on Raw
July 3, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has deemed Braun Strowman tossing a Kevin Owens-containing Porta-Potty off the entrance stage during Raw worthy of an official statement. The company posted the following right-to-the-point statement to its Twitter account:
#RAW pic.twitter.com/dqYoWHFlsz
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2018
You can also see video of the moment and lead-up below:
"I TOLD YOU I'D FIND YOU!"#RAW @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/q8eLUcLRvE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 3, 2018
Mr. MONSTER in the Bank surveys his damage… #RAW @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/mlR6LYSfMa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 3, 2018