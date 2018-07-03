Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE Releases Statement on Braun Strowman Tossing Kevin Owens & Porta-Potty Off Stage on Raw

July 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman Greatest Royal Rumble WWE Raw

– WWE has deemed Braun Strowman tossing a Kevin Owens-containing Porta-Potty off the entrance stage during Raw worthy of an official statement. The company posted the following right-to-the-point statement to its Twitter account:

You can also see video of the moment and lead-up below:

