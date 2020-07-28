WWE Releases Statement on Kairi Sane Bidding Farewell

– As previously reported, Kairi Sane posted a farewell statement to WWE on social media following last night’s Raw. After the show, WWE released a statement on its website, wishing Kairi well on her next voyage. You can read the full statement below:

Kairi Sane bids farewell to the WWE Universe Following Monday Night Raw, Kairi Sane took to Twitter to thank her fellow Superstars, WWE staff and the WWE Universe for their support as she prepares to leave WWE. Sane joined WWE in 2017, winning the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Along with the hearts of the WWE Universe, she would go on to capture the NXT Women’s Championship and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Asuka. Sane’s fellow Superstars responded in kind on social media. WWE sends its best wishes to Kairi Sane as she sets sail on her next voyage!

In her WWE career, Sane won the 2017 Mae Young Classic and later the NXT women’s title. On the main roster, she won the WWE women’s tag team titles along with Asuka. She previously wrote the following on her WWE career;