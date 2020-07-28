wrestling / News

WWE Releases Statement on Kairi Sane Bidding Farewell

July 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE kairi Sane

As previously reported, Kairi Sane posted a farewell statement to WWE on social media following last night’s Raw. After the show, WWE released a statement on its website, wishing Kairi well on her next voyage. You can read the full statement below:

Kairi Sane bids farewell to the WWE Universe

Following Monday Night Raw, Kairi Sane took to Twitter to thank her fellow Superstars, WWE staff and the WWE Universe for their support as she prepares to leave WWE.

Sane joined WWE in 2017, winning the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Along with the hearts of the WWE Universe, she would go on to capture the NXT Women’s Championship and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Asuka.

Sane’s fellow Superstars responded in kind on social media.

WWE sends its best wishes to Kairi Sane as she sets sail on her next voyage!

In her WWE career, Sane won the 2017 Mae Young Classic and later the NXT women’s title. On the main roster, she won the WWE women’s tag team titles along with Asuka. She previously wrote the following on her WWE career;

My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kairi Sane, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading