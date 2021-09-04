WWE Releases Storyline Injury Update on Cesaro

– During today’s WWE Talking Smack, WWE delivered a storyline update on Cesaro after he was assaulted by Seth Rollins on last night’s edition of SmackDown. Cesaro beat Rollins by disqualification after Rollins used a steel chair. After the match was over, Rollins continued to attack Cesaro before Edge came out to help.

On Talking Smack, it was said that Cesaro was evaluated by the WWE medical staff, and he was diagnosed with a “cervical strain.” You can see a video of Rollins’ attack on Cesaro below: