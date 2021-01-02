wrestling / News
WWE Releases Storyline Injury Update on Kevin Owens
– WWE.com has issued an in-storyline medical update on Kevin Owens following last night’s episode of SmackDown. During the show, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso attacked Owens and threw the former Universal champion off the stage to close the show. Here’s the full announcement:
Kevin Owens suffers a spinal contusion and bruised kidneys
After the attack by Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on Friday Night SmackDown, Kevin Owens was taken to a local medical facility where he was diagnosed with a spinal contusion and bruised kidneys.
Check back with WWE.com for more updates as they become available.
WWE Digital has the latest injury update on @FightOwensFight after last night's attack by @WWERomanReigns & Jey @WWEUsos on #SmackDown. https://t.co/QB7nll6lun
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2021
