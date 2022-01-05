wrestling / News

WWE Releases SVP of Consumer Products Sarah Cummins

January 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that WWE Senior Vice President of Consumer Products, Sarah Cummins, has been released by the company as of today. Cummins previously joined WWE in December 2018. Before joining WWE as the SVP of Consumer Products, Cummins had worked with the New York Road Runners Club for nine years.

Sarah Cummins is not the only staff and personnel cut by WWE today. As previously reported, an unconfirmed number of personnel cuts were made earlier to NXT 2.0 and the WWE Performance Center.

