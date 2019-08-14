wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Releases The Fiend’s Entrance Theme Online, Daniel Bryan Wrestles In Smackdown Dark Match, WWE Stars Take Part In Dragon Boat Races
– WWE’s official music account on Youtube has released Bray Wyatt’s entrance theme as The Fiend, “Let Him In” by Code Orange, online.
– The dark match main event for last night’s Smackdown tapings featured Heavy Machinery defeat Daniel Bryan and Rowan by DQ when Rowan used a steel chair. After the match, Rowan and Bryan beat down the team before Bryan accidentally hit Rowan with a running knee, then Heavy Machinery fought back and cleared the ring.
– WWE stars Becky Lynch, Tony Nese, Ali and No Way Jose took part in Dragon Boat Races along with athletes from the Special Olympics of Ontario this week as part of Summerslam Week festivities at the Balmy Beach Canoe Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
.@WWE #Raw Women’s Champion #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE getting ready to #PlayUnified with @SOOntario @SpecialOlympics @WWECommunity Dragon Boat Racing 🛶 pic.twitter.com/zrpCWZVr9b
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) August 12, 2019
It was all about the Dragon Boat Races this morning as @BeckyLynchWWE, @AliWWE, @WWENoWayJose, & @TonyNese teamed up with @SOOntario! #PlayUnified @SpecialOlympics pic.twitter.com/JgPwj6RfHk
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) August 12, 2019
When you #PlayUnified, it’s always a good time!@SOOntario @SpecialOlympics @BeckyLynchWWE @AliWWE @WWENoWayJose @TonyNese pic.twitter.com/Y8oa3WgNIF
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) August 12, 2019
#TheMan, @BeckyLynchWWE, talks about the importance of #PlayUnified and working with the amazing @SpecialOlympics Athletes! @SOOntario pic.twitter.com/w2dVEphbwO
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) August 12, 2019
Great way to start the week off! Thank you to @WWE Superstars @beckylynchwwe, @nowayjosewwe, @aliwwe, and @tonynese for coming out to @balmybeachcanoeclub to take part in a Unified Dragon Boat #PlayUnified @specialolympics #wwecommunity #dragonboat pic.twitter.com/TFHQ4SKZjo
— Special Olympics ON (@SOOntario) August 13, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bill Dundee Recalls Putting A Gun To Randy Savage’s Head
- Steve Austin On Whether He Ever Shot Down Attitude Era Angles That He Thought Went Too Far
- Jim Ross Weighs in on What Harley Race’s Legacy Is In Wrestling
- Bruce Prichard on Why WWE Unified the World Titles in 2001, How a Healthy Triple H Would Have Changed Things