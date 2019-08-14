WWE News: WWE Releases The Fiend’s Entrance Theme Online, Daniel Bryan Wrestles In Smackdown Dark Match, WWE Stars Take Part In Dragon Boat Races

– WWE’s official music account on Youtube has released Bray Wyatt’s entrance theme as The Fiend, “Let Him In” by Code Orange, online.

– The dark match main event for last night’s Smackdown tapings featured Heavy Machinery defeat Daniel Bryan and Rowan by DQ when Rowan used a steel chair. After the match, Rowan and Bryan beat down the team before Bryan accidentally hit Rowan with a running knee, then Heavy Machinery fought back and cleared the ring.

– WWE stars Becky Lynch, Tony Nese, Ali and No Way Jose took part in Dragon Boat Races along with athletes from the Special Olympics of Ontario this week as part of Summerslam Week festivities at the Balmy Beach Canoe Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.