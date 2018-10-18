WWE Releases Three NXT Talents

– WWE reportedly released three NXT stars from their developmental deals recently. The WON reports that Tian Bing, Jason Cheng and Gabriel Ealy were all released, with Bing’s release quietly happening sometime in the last week.

Bing was signed by WWE from China in 2016 as WWE’s first Chinese developmental talent, a move that was heavily promoted by the company. He notably competed in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. Cheng, whose signing was announced alongside six other talents in September of 2016 as Cheng Yuxiang, worked some NXT TV matches and live events. Gabriel Ealy was signed along with his brother Uriel in 2015. Uriel was reportedly cut back in June.