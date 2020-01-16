WWE Releases Tribute Video to Martin Luther King Jr.

– WWE has released a video honoring the late Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of MLK Day next Monday. The company sent out the following press release today including the video, which will air on Monday’s episode of Raw:

WWE HONORS MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. WITH SPECIAL TRIBUTE

In recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, WWE has produced a special tribute video, with music from John Legend’s empowering hit song “Preach,” that honors the life and legacy of Dr. King.

Please click here to watch the tribute to Dr. King, whose actions continue to impact the nation.

The video will air on Monday Night Raw this Monday, January 20 at 8/7c on USA Network.