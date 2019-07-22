wrestling / News
WWE Releases Two Longtime Members Of Creative Team
– Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that WWE has released Steve Guerreri and Steve Oppenheim from the creative team. Guerreri had been with WWE since 2012 and was the co-lead writer of SmackDown. Oppenheim started in 2011 and was the lead writer for Raw. He worked in-office at WWE headquarters in Stamford.
Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff, the new executive directors of Raw and SmackDown, played no part in WWE’s decision to release Guerreri and Oppenheim.
Guerreri and Oppenheim are just the latest departures from the WWE creative team. Kazeem Famuyide, Dave Schilling, and R.D. Evans all left the company earlier this year while Jeff Jarrett, Dana Warrior and Bruce Prichard were added to the team.
