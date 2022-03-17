wrestling / News

WWE Releases Unseen John Cena/Steve Austin Video For 3:16 Day

March 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WWE Hall of Fame, Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

In honor of 3:16 Day, WWE has posted a previously-unseen video of John Cena and Steve Austin interacting backstage. You can see the video below, which was from the Raw Reunion episode on July 22nd, 2019 and sees the two stars greeting each other backstage. Austin says that he’s proud of Cena, and after Austin walks away Cena talks about how much that meant to him:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, Steve Austin, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading