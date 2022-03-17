wrestling / News
WWE Releases Unseen John Cena/Steve Austin Video For 3:16 Day
March 16, 2022 | Posted by
In honor of 3:16 Day, WWE has posted a previously-unseen video of John Cena and Steve Austin interacting backstage. You can see the video below, which was from the Raw Reunion episode on July 22nd, 2019 and sees the two stars greeting each other backstage. Austin says that he’s proud of Cena, and after Austin walks away Cena talks about how much that meant to him:
