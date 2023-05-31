wrestling / News
WWE Releases Updated Cody Rhodes Event Schedule for June
May 31, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE.com has released an updated live event schedule for Cody Rhodes for the month of July. Rhodes will be appearing at multiple events throughout June, including the upcoming UK tour near the end of the month. You can check out his updated schedule below:
See @CodyRhodes LIVE this June!
🎟️ https://t.co/QLynGr6blF pic.twitter.com/0EPmAahIZi
— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Recalls Regretful Decision To Work Through Injury That ‘Destroyed’ His Knee
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Made Call To Book AJ Styles On WWE Raw
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why He Knew He Wouldn’t Be WWE Champion For Long
- Trevor Murdoch Says Triple H Once Asked Him & Lance Cade To Keep An Eye Out For Voodoo Kin Mafia During Match