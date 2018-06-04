WWE Releases Uriel Ealy of The Ealy Brothers From NXT

– ProWrestlingSheet reports that WWE has released Uriel Ealy of The Ealy Brothers from NXT. Sources claim that Ealy was let go from the company last week.

It’s unknown why only one of the brothers was cut. Recently, Gabriel Ealy spoke about having “24 hour migraines” on Instagram. The report indicates that he could be dealing with the effects of a head injury.

WWE signed The Ealy Brothers in 2015. They last appeared on NXT TV in January 2018 in a match against TM-61. Additionally, Zeda was also released from the company last week.