WWE Releases Video of Aleister Black ‘Attacked’ After NXT

– WWE has released a video following tonight’s episode of NXT in which Aleister Black was “attacked” after the episode. You can see the video below, in which William Regal was giving an interview and was informed that he was needed in the parking lot. They went out, passing Johnny Gargano in the building, to find Black lying unconscious. The Undisputed Era were seen leaving the vicinity in a car, and Heavy Machinery were taking pictures of Black.

The storyline is being done to write Black out of the announced Triple Threat match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV. Black was injured during an NXT live event and was reported earlier today as being unlikely to be able to compete in the match.

The WWE.com article covering the attack says there are “no details on Black’s condition” and makes no mention of the status for the match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV.