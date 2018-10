– WWE has posted video of Roman Reigns backstage after his announcement that he’s fighting leukemia. You can see the video below, which features Reigns getting support from the WWE locker room including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Braun Strowman, Paul Heyman, Titus O’Neil and more.

Again, on behalf of 411, our best wishes to Reigns in beating his foe into a quick and complete remission.