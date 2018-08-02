WWE Releasing Behind-The-Scenes Book on WrestleMania Next Week

– ECW Press has announced their latest book in partnership with WWE will release next week. The company issued the following press release regarding Creating the Mania: An Inside Look at How WrestleMania Comes to Life:

CREATING THE MANIA: AN INSIDE LOOK AT HOW WRESTLEMANIA COMES TO LIFE by Jon Robinson will be published on August 7th, 2018 by ECW Press, in partnership with WWE – just ahead of SummerSlam. The book gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 34 as it chronicles the events leading up to the annual pop-culture extravaganza, including how the storylines were developed by the creative team, the host city selection process, how the rivalries played out inside the ring, and more.

Along with exclusive photos, this book gives unprecedented access to top WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, and the “The Phenomenal One” A.J. Styles. The book also includes in-depth interviews with female Superstars Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley, breaking down their year leading up to WrestleMania and their lives as WWE Superstars.

Author Jon Robinson also speaks with writers, producers, stage managers, film technicians, and other crucial members of the production team responsible for the creation of WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Jon Robinson is an award-winning author of seven books, including The Ultimate Warrior: A Life Lived Forever, NXT: The Future Is Now, and WWE: The Attitude Era. His work has appeared in ESPN The Magazine, IGN, and Sports Illustrated.

Over the past fifteen years, ECW Press has been a leading publisher of wrestling books, including autobiographies of Pat Patterson, Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart, Larry Zbyszko, and The Missing Link, as well as NXT: The Future is Now, The Death of WCW and The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame series.

Fans can pick up a copy of the book and meet WWE Superstars Sheamus & Cesaro, who will be signing copies at Barnes & Noble Livingston (112 Eisenhower Pkwy, Livingston, New Jersey) on Friday, August 17th at 7:00pm. A limited number of wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the event with the purchase of Creating the Mania.