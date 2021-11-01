WWE Releasing ‘Best of 1996 – Prelude to Attitude’ DVD Next Week

WWE will release a new DVD next week called ‘Best of 1996 – Prelude to Attitude’, a two-disc set that arrives on November 9.

Journey back to the 90s with WWE: Best of 1996. Relive one of the most pivotal years in sports entertainment and enjoy matches and moments featuring Shawn Michaels, Bret “Hit Man” Hart, The Rock, Undertaker, Mankind, Triple H, Sycho Sid and more!

Disc 1:

The Prelude to Attitude

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Razor Ramon vs. Goldust

Royal Rumble • January 21, 1996

Vader Destroys Gorilla Monsoon

RAW • January 22, 1996

#1 Contender’s Match

Shawn Michaels vs. Owen Hart

In Your House • February 18, 1996

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley

RAW • March 11, 1996

Undertaker Meets Mankind

RAW • April 1, 1996

No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Championship

Shawn Michaels vs. Diesel

In Your House: Good Friends, Better Enemies • April 28, 1996

“Wildman” Marc Mero vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley

In Your House: Beware of Dog • May 26, 1996

The Undertaker vs. Mankind

King of the Ring • June 23, 1996

King of the Ring Finals Match

Jake “The Snake” Roberts vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

King of the Ring • June 23, 1996

Sunny Gets “Slopped”

Superstars • June 29, 1996

Shawn Michaels, Sycho Sid & Ahmed Johnson vs. Vader, Owen Hart & The British Bulldog

In Your House: International Incident • July 21, 1996

DISC 2

RAW Invitational Battle Royal

The Undertaker vs. Sycho Sid vs. Ahmed Johnson vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Mankind vs. Owen Hart vs. British Bulldog vs. Goldust vs. Savio Vega vs. “Wildman” Marc Mero vs. Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw

RAW • August 5, 1996

WWE Championship Match

Shawn Michaels vs. Vader

SummerSlam • August 18, 1996

WWE Championship Match

Shawn Michaels vs. Mankind

In Your House: Mind Games • September 22, 1996

WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals

“Wildman” Marc Mero vs. Faarooq

RAW • September 23, 1996

Stone Cold Takes Out Brian Pillman

Superstars • October 27, 1996

Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Rocky Maivia, “Wildman” Marc Mero, Jake “The Snake” Roberts & The Stalker vs. Jerry “The King” Lawler, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Goldust & Crush

Survivor Series • November 17, 1996

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Survivor Series • November 17, 1996

WWE Championship Match

Sycho Sid vs. Bret “Hitman” Hart

In Your House: It’s Time • December 15, 1996