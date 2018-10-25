WWE News: WWE Releasing New Digital Album Featuring Unreleased Women’s Themes, NXT Fallout Videos

– According to Pwinsider.com, WWE will release “Uncaged VI,” a digital album of unreleased versions of theme songs centered around female performers tomorrow…

1. Pourquoi? (Bourgeoisie Remix) [Maryse]

2. Hurt You (Katie Lea)

3. Strong and Sexy (Stronger) [Gail Kim]

4. Party On (DJ Gabriel & Alicia Fox)

5. Tropical Storm (Pacific Islands Remix) [Tamina]

6. The Girl Next Door (Stacy Keibler)

7. Yeah Baby (Natalya)

8. Glamazon (Championship Remix) [Beth Phoenix]

9. What Love Is (RnB Remix) [Candice Michelle]

10. Don’t Mess With (Victoria)

11. Molly Holly (Molly Holly)

12. Made of Ivory (Ivory)

13. Who’s That Girl (Emma)

14. All Grown Up (General Manager Remix) [Stephanie McMahon]

– Here are post show videos from last night’s NXT TV, with Johnny Gargano storming out of Full Sail following his attack on Aleister Black and Kassius Ohno wanting NXT General Manager William Regal to take him seriously…



