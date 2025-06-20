WWE Reportedly Has Issues Promoting American Gladiators and Happy Gilmore 2 Due to AEW Talent Involvement

It was previously reported that the general feeling is that neither WWE nor AEW have any issues about their talent mixing on American Gladiators. That show will be hosted by the Miz and features absent AEW wrestlers Wardlow and Kamille. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter contradicts that report and notes that WWE did have an issue with Miz hosting the show that featured current AEW wrestlers. However, it didn’t seem to bother them enough to prevent Miz from doing it. It remains to be seen if they will promote the show.

Meanwhile, WWE has also been in a simular situation with Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2. While the film does feature Becky Lynch, it also has AEW’s MJF in a prominent role as the son of the titular character. Netflix reportedly will want to promote the movie with RAW. The WON suggested that WWE may try to get a new trailer that does not include MJF. On the June 16th episode, an ad for the movie did air that did not feature MJF.

The WON noted that AEW would only likely promote the film if it sponsored one of their shows, as has been the case in the past. Given Netflix’s partnership with WWE, that is unlikely.

Happy Gilmore 2 will arrive on July 25. The American Gladiators reboot is currently filming in France.