WWE News: Rematch Set For Next Week’s Raw, Mustafa Ali Eliminates Mansoor in Battle Royal

– Xavier Woods has a rematch against Bobby Lashley set for next week’s Raw. It was announced on Monday that Woods will get another shot at Lashley after the WWE Champion beat him in a Hell in a Cell match on last week’s show:

– Mustafa Ali’s storyline of sorts with Mansoor continued on this week’s Raw. Ali, who has been trying to give Mansoor advice as the new guy on Raw, eliminated him from the battle royal for a shot in Raw’s main event. WWE posted the following clip of Mansoor confronting Ali after the match: