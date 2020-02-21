wrestling / News
WWE Removes Nikki Cross From Bella Twins’ Segment on This Week’s Smackdown
The Bella Twins’ scheduled appearance on “A Moment of Bliss” on this week’s Smackdown has had a minor change made to it. As previously reported, the Bellas were announced for Smackdown as guests on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross’ “A Moment of Bliss.” However, WWE has updated their listing and it now reads as follows:
The Bella Twins are back this Friday night on SmackDown when they return for “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss!
The former Divas Champions shared last month that they are both pregnant — Brie with her second child with SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan and Nikki with her first with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. What will Nikki & Brie have to say about expecting, and might Little Miss Bliss discover any other juicy news?
There’s no word yet as to why Cross has been removed.
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Is Open to Defending Her Title at NXT TakeOver Before WrestleMania, Says WWE Has Not Cleared Her Upper Body for Tattoos
- Shelton Benjamin Discusses How Frustrated He Is With Current WWE Role, What Led To His Release In 2010
- PCO Discusses His Backstage Heat With Shawn Michaels & Kevin Nash in WWE, Why He Refused to Job To Nash In Montreal
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Decision to Pair Shawn Michaels & Sherri Martel, Whose Idea It Was, Sherri Ending Up On HBK’s Theme Song