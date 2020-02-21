WWE Removes Nikki Cross From Bella Twins’ Segment on This Week’s Smackdown

The Bella Twins’ scheduled appearance on “A Moment of Bliss” on this week’s Smackdown has had a minor change made to it. As previously reported, the Bellas were announced for Smackdown as guests on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross’ “A Moment of Bliss.” However, WWE has updated their listing and it now reads as follows:

The Bella Twins are back this Friday night on SmackDown when they return for “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss! The former Divas Champions shared last month that they are both pregnant — Brie with her second child with SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan and Nikki with her first with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. What will Nikki & Brie have to say about expecting, and might Little Miss Bliss discover any other juicy news?

There’s no word yet as to why Cross has been removed.