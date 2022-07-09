WWE Removes Sasha Banks As Profile Icon On Peacock

WWE has removed Sasha Banks from something else, as this time she is no longer a profile icon option on Peacock. This is the latest thing she’s been removed from, including the WWE Shop and the company’s opening signature.

Currently the only options for profile icons on Peacock that are WWE-related are Roman Reigns and Asuka.

Banks and Naomi are indefinitely suspended from WWE, although there have been rumors that both women were released. Earlier this week, it was reported that the two were removed from the company’s internal roster, and they both removed ‘WWE Superstar’ from their social media bios.