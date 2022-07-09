wrestling / News
WWE Removes Sasha Banks As Profile Icon On Peacock
July 9, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has removed Sasha Banks from something else, as this time she is no longer a profile icon option on Peacock. This is the latest thing she’s been removed from, including the WWE Shop and the company’s opening signature.
Currently the only options for profile icons on Peacock that are WWE-related are Roman Reigns and Asuka.
Banks and Naomi are indefinitely suspended from WWE, although there have been rumors that both women were released. Earlier this week, it was reported that the two were removed from the company’s internal roster, and they both removed ‘WWE Superstar’ from their social media bios.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Still In Full Creative Control At WWE Smackdown, Latest Allegations Not Addressed
- Update On Vince McMahon For Tonight’s Smackdown Following Latest Allegations Report
- Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Allegations and WWE Board Investigation
- Note On WWE Promoting Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as The Final Match Between The Two