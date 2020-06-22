WWE News: Renee Young Hosting Reality Awards, Stock Ticks Down

– Renee Young promoted that she’ll be hosting the Reality Awards on June 24th at 10PM ET.

“Hey!! I’m hosting the @realityawardstv on June 24th at 10pm ET on all of their social media platforms! Of course I’ll be doing it remotely from home….but just know, this is one step closer to a flourishing friendship with @gordongram”

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.84 on Monday, down $0.37 (0.82%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.59% on the day.