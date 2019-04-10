WWE News: WWE Replaces Universal Title Belt Snaps With Velcro, Wrestling Birthdays

– It appears as if WWE is going velcro for at least some of their championship belts now instead of snaps. A wrestling fan on Twitter pointed out that Seth Rollins’ WWE Universal Championship appears to have velcro sewn into the back and no0 longer have the traditional fastenings. You can see the picture that appears to show this below.

Switching the belt fastenings from snaps to velcro is the worst thing WWE did this weekend and nobody's talking about it. pic.twitter.com/dJITFNYopV — Velveteen Breen (@wiretap804) April 9, 2019

– Today would have been Paul Bearer’s sixty-fifth birthday and Angelo Poffo’s ninety-fourth. Both late wrestling stars are WWE Hall of Famers, with Poffi being inducted in 1995 and Bearer in 2014.