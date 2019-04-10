wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Replaces Universal Title Belt Snaps With Velcro, Wrestling Birthdays

April 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins WrestleMania 35

– It appears as if WWE is going velcro for at least some of their championship belts now instead of snaps. A wrestling fan on Twitter pointed out that Seth Rollins’ WWE Universal Championship appears to have velcro sewn into the back and no0 longer have the traditional fastenings. You can see the picture that appears to show this below.

– Today would have been Paul Bearer’s sixty-fifth birthday and Angelo Poffo’s ninety-fourth. Both late wrestling stars are WWE Hall of Famers, with Poffi being inducted in 1995 and Bearer in 2014.

