WWE Selling Custom Replica Titles To Commemorate The Usos’ 622-Day Reign as Tag Champs

WWE Shop is now selling custom replica Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles to commemorate the Usos’ 622-day reign. The tag title reign is the longest in WWE history, surpassing that of the previous record-holders, the New Day. It is being sold for $499.99.

