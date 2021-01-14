WWE to Report Fourth Quarter and 2020 Earnings Next Month

WWE is set to announce their fourth quarter and full 2020 financial results early next month. The company announced on Thursday that their quarterly and yearly financial results will be reported on February 4th after the close of business, and will include the traditional conference call with Vince McMahon, WWE president Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, and CFO Kristina Salen.

The full announcement reads:

WWE® To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after the close of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Kahn, Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer, Kristina Salen, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 3809873). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on February 4, 2021 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.