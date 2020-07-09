wrestling / News
WWE to Report Q2 2020 Financial Results This Month
WWE will report their second quarter 2020 financial reports later this month. The company announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 results on July 30, 2020 after the close of the market.
Vincent McMahon and interim CFO Frank A. Riddick will host a conference call starting at 5:00 PM ET. The announcement adds:
All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 1180126). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.
The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on July 30, 2020 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.
