WWE Reportedly Added Stipulations To FTR’s Release From Company

FTR recently told Fightful that when they were released from WWE, they had stipulations that had to be met to get out of their contracts. They confirmed previous reports that they had to sign over their trademarks for “No Flips, Just Fists,” “#FTRKO” and “Say Yeah” to get out of their deals. They claimed that they spent $10,000 on those trademarks, but decided to take the immediate release.

It was noted that it wasn’t ‘as smooth as WWE tried to make it look.’

Dax and Cash said they have ‘pretty clear’ goals for their career and after their negotiation with AEW a few days after their WWE release, they knew that was where they wanted to go.