WWE Reportedly Adding Clause About AEW To Deals With Event Venues

June 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has been adding clauses to its deals with event venues that would affect AEW running in the same building. According to the report, the clause prevents the venue from holding an AEW event a set number of weeks before or after a WWE show. Not only that, but AEW and the venue would not be allowed to announce a show or sell tickets until after the WWE show has happened.

