WWE Reportedly Adding PPV a Week After SummerSlam

WWE is adding a new PPV event just a week after SummerSlam, according to a new report. The WrestleVotes Twitter account reports that WWE has added WWE Payback to the schedule, to take place on August 30th. That would be just one week after SummerSlam’s August 23rd air date.

WWE has yet to make an announcement on Payback, so the news is not confirmed at this time. WWE currently has the following shows scheduled, though of course they are subject to change due to the state of the world:

* September 20th: Clash of Champions

* October 18th: Hell In a Cell

* November 22nd: Survivor Series

* December 20th: TLC

As noted in our report of today’s Q2 financial results conference call, Vince McMahon said that considering all factors, a show in Saudi Arabia this year is “doubtful.”