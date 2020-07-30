wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Adding PPV a Week After SummerSlam
WWE is adding a new PPV event just a week after SummerSlam, according to a new report. The WrestleVotes Twitter account reports that WWE has added WWE Payback to the schedule, to take place on August 30th. That would be just one week after SummerSlam’s August 23rd air date.
WWE has yet to make an announcement on Payback, so the news is not confirmed at this time. WWE currently has the following shows scheduled, though of course they are subject to change due to the state of the world:
* September 20th: Clash of Champions
* October 18th: Hell In a Cell
* November 22nd: Survivor Series
* December 20th: TLC
As noted in our report of today’s Q2 financial results conference call, Vince McMahon said that considering all factors, a show in Saudi Arabia this year is “doubtful.”
For whatever reason, WWE has added an additional PPV to the schedule, ONE week after SummerSlam.
Payback will take place August 30th.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Karl Anderson on The Good Brothers Maintaining Their Relationship With The Young Bucks Despite Not Signing With AEW
- Rusev on Jeff Hardy Refusing to Put His Hands Up on a Kick and Almost Getting Knocked Out
- WWE Withholding Royal Rumble Announcement, Originally Planned For August
- Possible Reason For Excalibur Not Appearing On Dynamite Last Night