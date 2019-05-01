WWE Reportedly Adding Two Months to Dash Wilder’s Contract Due to Previous Injury

– WWE is reportedly adding two months to Dash Wilder’s contract due to the time he missed due to injury a couple of years ago. According to Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes, the company is adding the time due to the broken jaw that Wilder suffered in April of 2017.

The reports comes as news arrived earlier today that the Revival turned down a five year, $500,000 per year contract from WWE. That move by the team is said to be why they were featured in a segment on last night’s Raw when the Usos captured “secret video” of Wilder shaving Scott Dawson’s back.

The new time means that, if the report is correct, Wilder’s contract will be up in June of 2020 and not April.