UPDATED: WWE Reportedly Aiming For 25,000 Fans On Each Night of Wrestlemania

UPDATE: PWInsider has a few more details on the safety measures WWE will have at Wrestlemania. It was noted that in spite of prior reports, WWE never wanted to put more than 25,000 in Raymond James Stadium.

As noted below, there will be seating pods for those who attend. According to the report, the pods will seat between 1-6 people as a group, with the pods socially distanced from each other.

Original: Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the capacity for Wrestlemania 37 at the Raymond James Stadium will be approximately 25,000 fans for each night. This is down from the rumored goal of 45,000 that was reported earlier this month. Wrestlemania 37 happens on April 10 and 11.

That will be 36% capacity for what an event would normally hold (70,000), but is only slightly below the Super Bowl, which had 38% capacity. That crowd included 7,500 vaccinated health care workers. There will be safety protocols in place, including seating pods, social distancing, a mask requirement, temperature checks, health screenings, cashless concessions and mobile ticketing. Free masks will be given to fans when they enter, just like the Super Bowl.