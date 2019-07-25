WWE Reportedly Always Planned To Put NXT Against AEW No Matter What Night They Aired

According to a new report from Fightful, the plan within WWE may have always been to air NXT against AEW, it was just lucky that AEW ended up on the night that NXT currently airs. As we previously reported, there has been discussion with FOX of moving NXT to television, with the most likely candidate being FS1. WWE wants the show to go head-to-head with AEW, which announced yesterday that it will air Wednesdays on TNT at 8 PM ET starting October 2.

The latest report says that the plan was always to counter-program AEW’s weekly show, regardless of what night and time they ended up on. Several people backstage had already been told of the plan. WWE, of course, has yet to officially announce any plans for the yellow and black brand. A source in AEW claims that they knew this was going to happen, they just weren’t sure when the official announcement was coming.

Cody said at Fight for the Fallen that you can’t counter-program AEW, but WWE is taking steps to do just that.